Champions Trophy Final: Hardik Pandya breaks Adam Gilchrist's record

London, June 18: The only good that happened to India in the Champions Trophy 2017 final was Hardik Pandya slamming the fastest fifty in ICC event final.

In an otherwise disappointing match, the Indian all-rounder kept his chin up and fought vehemently. Pandya scored 76 begore getting run out in a disappointing fashion.

Pandya slammed his half-century today in just 32 balls surpassing Australian great Adam Gilchrist's previous record in 33 balls which he slated at ICC Cricket World Cup 1999.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a mammoth total of 338 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Young opener Fakhar Zaman slammed a brilliant century to guide Pakistan to the formidable total.

The Indian batsmen looked unconvincing from the very beginning as Rohit Sharma went out for a duck. Captain Virat Kohli followed Sharma as he departed when India had scored only 6 runs.

After losing 6 wickets for 72 runs, Pandya put up some fight against the Pakistani. He scored 76 off 43 balls. Due to an unfortunate misunderstanding with partner Ravindra Jadeja, Pandya had to walk out.

All in all it was a complete domination from the Pakistani side, but Hardik Pandya's feat in this lost cause will give something to cheer for the Indian fans.

OneIndia News