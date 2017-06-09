Champions Trophy: Four held for accepting bets on India-Sri Lanka match

Written by: IANS
New Delhi, June 9: An online betting racket during the India-Sri Lanka Champions Trophy cricket match has been busted and four bookies arrested from north-west Delhi, police said on Friday (June 9).

Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said Delhi residents Lalit Kumar, 39, Vijay Kumar, 47, Durga Prasad, 47, and Raju Gupta, 46, were arrested and 39 mobile phones, 10 registers containing details of betting, four laptops, and Rs 40,000 seized from them on Thursday night.

Sri Lankan players run between wickets during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Sri Lanka
Acting on a tip-off, police raided a rented accommodation in Keshav Puram area and made the arrests.

The accused said that were into betting for three-four years and changed locations often to avoid arrest, Dumbere added.

Story first published: Friday, June 9, 2017, 21:42 [IST]
