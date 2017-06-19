Champions Trophy Final: Video: Virat, Yuvraj share a light moment with Shoaib Malik

London, June 19: Whenever India and Pakistan lock horns, be it in a bilateral series or in an ICC event, passion and aggression ooze out from both the camps.

The rivalry between these two nations is considered as one of the greatest sporting rivalries in the world. Fans around the world get stuck to their television sets whenever these two sides clash.

Yesterday (June 19) was no exception when India met Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs to clinch their maiden title.

It was indeed a triumph of the underdogs who fought against all odds and lifted the coveted trophy beating arguably the best side in the world in final.

It was complete domination of the men in green over the men in blue. India helplessly surrendered in front of a spirited and determined Pakistani side.

Often we find fans from either side mixing a game of cricket with political instability and tension the two nations share. The political angle surely brings a lot of spark into the game which makes it unhealthy.

Thankfully, the cricketers never brought the 'enmity' between outside the field. One such example was witnessed yesterday after the match when the players from India and Pakistan shared a light moment of laughter.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh was seen laughing with Pakistan's Shoaib Malik and Azhar Mahmoud.



Shoaib Malik is married ace Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza, thus quite naturally he shares a very special equation with Indian cricketers.

