Champions Trophy Final: Sarfraz Ahmed wants to pay tribute to his idol MS Dhoni

London, June 17: Sarfraz Ahmed, the captain of Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy, has planned to pay tribute to one of his idols, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan lock horns in the final of the Champions Trophy 2017 tomorrow (June 18) at The Oval, London.

While speaking on the issue, renowned Pakistani cricket writer Abdul Majid Bhatti disclosed saying, “Sarfraz has been idolising Dhoni since a long time when he started playing at the junior level.

"I know him since his childhood. He used to keep his hands on the back during any match just as Dhoni does. Sarfaraj also practices helicopter shot a lot in the off-season at the nets.

"Even, after being the captain of the national team the wicket-keeper-batsman has started following Dhoni by keeping himself absolutely silent and offering only the needed messages towards his mates in the team.”

After being defeated by India in the group league match in the tournament, Sarfraz did not say anything special to his teammates in the dressing room.

Rather he followed the style of captain Dhoni. After the defeat against India, Sarfraz said to his teammates in the dressing room to follow one thing in the team’s next matches.

That is not to look at the scoreboard on the giant screen while playing. Sarfraz's message was, “Do not look at the scoreboard while playing. That will move automatically with our performance on the wicket.

"Rather concentrate on own performance and most importantly, enjoy your game as much as possible when you will be on the ground.

Sarfraz wants to pay tribute to Dhoni by winning Champions Trophy on Sunday (June 18). He also believes in aggressive approach and he also believes in depending on the cricketers’ fitness.

"In that cas, Sarfraz will even not bother to experiment by playing new cricketers in a crucial match. It has already been seen that he has played new cricketers like Fakhar Zaman, Fahim Ashraf.

Actually, Pakistan cricket world wants to get the rejuvenation of country’s cricket through Sarfaraj as it had obtained through Imran Khan before 1992 World Cup.

OneIndia News