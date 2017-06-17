Champions Trophy final: 'Pressure is more on India'

London, June 17: Pakistan's bowling coach Azhar Mahmood feels India will be under more pressure in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final tomorrow (June 18) here at The Oval.

In the 1st semi-final, Pakistan defeated hosts and favourites England to reach the final while India knocked out neighbours Bangladesh in the 2nd last-four encounter. Now, it is time for the title decider in the ICC's 50-over global tournament.

Ahead of the match, Mahmood said they are out to change history and win the silverware. "We've got nothing to lose - the pressure is more on them (India)," he said.

"But I can tell you one thing - we have come to win. History can change, and I hope we can (change it)," he added.

For Mahmood, India-Pakistan rivalry is bigger than the Ashes, which is played between Australia and England.

"It is massive. It is bigger than the Ashes - and expectation is high from both nations, crazy about cricket," he opined.

India and Pakistan are facing in an ICC tournament final for the first time since 2007. Back then, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led India won the 2007 World Twenty20 title clash by 5 runs in Johannesburg, South Africa.

OneIndia News