Champions Trophy final: Mohammad Amir targets 'under pressure' Virat Kohli

London, June 17: Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against India, Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir has resorted to mind games and has targetted captain Virat Kohli.

Left-arm fast bowler Amir, who missed Pakistan's semi-final win over England, is expected to be fit for the title decider at The Oval on Sunday (June 18).

Amir, who had served a five-year ban and jail term for his involvement in spot-fixing during a Test, had earned praise from Kohli after his return from suspension. Now, the young bowler is trying to unsettle Kohli with verbal volleys on the eve of the big final.

"The India team relies on Virat Kohli and he will be under pressure because it's his first big tournament final as a captain. There is no doubt that his wicket will give us an advantage," Amir was quoted as saying in the media on Saturday (June 17).

"Happy to see Aamir playing. He accepted his mistake. He played in New Zealand. He is a world-class (bowler). If he had played in the last 5 years he would have been among world's top 3. He has lot of skills as a bowler.

"He is a very good bowler. He has a lot of talent, has got pace, bounce a very good yorker. I wish him all the best. He has worked hard to make a comeback and it takes courage to do what he did," Kohli had praised Amir last year.

Also last year, Kohli had gifted his bat to Amir during the ICC World Twenty20 2016 tournament in India.

India and Pakistan are meeting in an ICC tournament final for the first time since 2007. Then, they had won the World T20 title in South Africa under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.

OneIndia News