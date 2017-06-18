Champions Trophy Final: India Vs Pakistan: Presentation Ceremony Highlights

London, June 18: A mercurial Pakistan on Sunday outclassed defending champions India by a whopping margin of 180 runs in the final to lift their maiden ICC Champions Trophy here on Sunday (June 18).

Defending a huge total of 338, Pakistan bowlers bowled superbly to restrict India to 158 in 30.2 overs here at The Oval.

Fakhar Zaman's maiden ODI century and Mohammed Amir's brilliant opening spell laid the foundation for Pakistan's historic win against arch-rivals India.

This was the highest win for any team in an ICC tournament final.

Here are the highlights from the post-match presentation ceremony:

What did the losing captain Virat Kohli say?

"I want to congratulate Pakistan, they had an amazing tournament, the way they turned things around, speak volumes for the talent they have. They proved it again, they can upset anyone on their day, disappointing for us but I have a smile on my face because we played well to reach the final. Credit to them they outplayed us today in all departments, This is what happens in sport. We can't take anyone lightly but they were more intense and passionate on the day. With the ball we could have had a few more wicket-taking opportunities. We tried to do out best, but even with the ball, they were aggressive, we didn't show any resistance apart from Hardik, whop's knock was outstanding. Small margins can be massive but we've only lost a game of cricket, we need to move forwards and learn from our mistakes. The pitch was consistent throughout, we backed out strengths but wren't good enough."

What did the winning captain Sarfraz Ahmed say?

"After the India match I said to my boys, the tournament is not finished yet. We played very well and know we have won the final. [Fakhar innings?] He's a great impact player, in his first ICC event, he played like a champion, he can be a great player for Pakistan. All credit goes to my bowlers, Amir, Hasan Ali, Shadab, Junaid, Hafeez, they bowled really well. It's a young team, credit goes to my boys, this tournament can be a great booster for us. We played like we had nothing to lose, now we are champions. It's a very proud moment for me and my country, and thanks to the nation for supporting us."

What did the Man-of-the-series Hasan Ali say?

"A year ago I wasn't in the side but I worked hard and believed in myself, and thankfully gave a good performance. Been learning since the start that if your body has energy you can perform well. I was very calm, no pressure on me, and thankfully I did well in all our games. This was a great tournament for me, dismissed some top players. Very special to take the final wicket to take the last wicket that won us the tournament, very special for me and I will definitely remember that," he said.

