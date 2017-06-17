Champions Trophy Final: Former cricketer Asif Iqbal considers India as favourites

London, June 17: Former Pakistani cricketer Asif Iqbal is now 74 years old. He had to undergo open heart surgery a couple of years ago. That is why he had to stop sitting under the Sun, travelling somewhere.

That is the reason he is not being able to come to the ground and watch matches in the ongoing Champions Trophy. But he has been living in a place only half-an-hour distant from London.

Still, the famous Pakistan cricketer, as well as the hero at the Eden Gardens for his magnificent running between wickets to chase the target set by India, did not miss watching a single match in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Iqbal, speaking on the chances of Pakistan winning the trophy against arch-rivals said, “Obviously India is favourite for the final. But at the same time do not underestimate Pakistan.

"No doubt the team lacks consistency. But our unpredictability is our strength!” Iqbal, one of his country’s leading cricketers in his time, also explained the reason behind the team’s lack of consistency.

He said: “Actually, most of our cricketers come up from a lower-middle class family. In their early days of life, most of them go through a severe financial crisis.

"That why, after being a professional cricketer when they gain formidable financial rise these cricketers lose their balance in life and get attracted to different types of distraction to become hoodwink.”

The former Pakistan captain stressed on the appointment of three skilled and experienced managers with the team.

Asif added: “The team needs three highly skilled and sensitive managers. One will be looking after batting side; another will be monitoring the bowlers while the other manager will have the responsibility to look after the cricketers in their every crisis.

"Even if any of the cricketers go through the psychological crisis the third manager will present in a way so that the depleted cricketer thinks him as the ultimate solution. Otherwise, the team will have not mental bonding and they will fail to perform.”

