Champions Trophy final: Can Virat Kohli emulate MS Dhoni?

London, June 17: India-Pakistan contests on a cricket field are always special. Be it in any tournament, fans eagerly wait to see these high-voltage matches. Tomorrow (June 18), it is time again for another episode in the cricketing rivalry. And for India captain Virat Kohli, it is a chance to create history.

Holders India began their Champions Trophy campaign on June 4 (Sunday) against Pakistan. They won that game by 124 runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method. Now the tournament culminates with the two sides facing off again.

For Kohli, Sunday's title decider is a special one. In his first stint as captain at a senior ICC event, he has taken the team to the final. The feat is just like that of his predecessor's - Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, in his first ICC tournament as skipper, led India all the way to the title in 2007 World Twenty20 in South Africa.

Now, after 10 years, two teams meet in a different format of the game. Back then, India edged Pakistan by 5 runs in Johannesburg to lift the World T20 trophy.

It is now a chance for Kohli to do the same as Dhoni. The right-hander has already won World Cup 2011 and also Under-19 World Cup in 2008 (as captain).

India are favourites to retain the trophy at The Oval stadium in London and Kohli is on the brink of emulating Dhoni. Can he do it?

