Champions Trophy Final: Best OPPO Moments from India-Pakistan game

London, June 18: Pakistan demolished defending champions India by 180 runs in the final to lift their maiden ICC Champions Trophy 2017 cricket tournament here on Sunday (June 18).

Riding on an impressive century by opener Fakhar Zaman and brilliant fifties from Azhar Ali and Mohammed Hafeez Pakistan went on to post a massive total of 338/4 in the allotted 50 overs.

In reply, India were all bundled out for 158 runs in 30.3 overs as no batsman, barring Hardik Pandya, offered any resistance against a disciplined bowling effort from Pakistan.

Pakistan pace spearhead Mohammad Amir broke the backbone of the Indian batting line-up as he gave three successive jolts to India in the first powerplay, thereby laying a foundation for his team's emphatic win.

On a placid track where batting looked easy when Pakistan were batting, Amir gave India three early blows by dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in his spell of six overs.

India could never recover from the early losses and were restricted to a paltry 158. Pandya (76 off 43 balls) was the lone batsman who was unnerved by the Pakistani bowling and scored runs at ease.

He was unfortunate to be involved in miscommunication and ended up losing his wicket via run out.

None of the Indian batsmen played with responsibility and threw their wickets away at crucial junctures. Credit should also be given to the Pakistani bowlers who kept things tight for India from the very first over and never let the pressure ease.

Earlier, riding over a brilliant century from Fakhar Zaman, who was playing only his fourth ODI match, Pakistan scored 338/4 in the high-voltage final.

Here are the Best Oppo Moments from the CT final match between India and Pakistan:

Pakistan's winning moments Entire Pakistan team broke into celebration after skipper Sarfraz Ahmed caught last Indian wicket in Jasprit Bumrah. India were folded for 158 in 30.3 overs as left-arm pacer Hasan Ali got Bumrah caught behind for 1. Pakistan defeated India by a whopping margin of 180 runs in the final which was predicted by very few before start of the tournament. And perhaps a fewer people would have predicted about Pakistan making it to finals let alone winning it. No sooner than Sarfraz took Bumrah's catch the entire Pakistan team entered into celebration mode as they dispelled the popular belief and outclassed favourites India in every department of the game. It was the Oppo Moment of the Match. Hardik Pandya's fastest fifty Hardik Pandya's fifty was the only positive India could take from the shambolic defeat at the hands of a mercurial Pakistan team in the final of the Champions Trophy 2017. The young India all-rounder after impressing with his bowling effort, was the lone talking point of the Indian batting in the final. In an otherwise disappointing batting effort, Pandya made batting looked easy and kept his chin up as he fought vehemently. Pandya slammed his half-century today in just 32 balls surpassing Australian great Adam Gilchrist's previous record in 33 balls which he slated at ICC Cricket World Cup 1999. It was the second best Oppo Moment of the match. Hardik Pandya's 3 sixes in a row Pandya's aggressive batting against Pakistan showed there weren't any demons in the pitch and that it was the lack of execution and early jitters of the Indian batsmen which cost them their wickets and eventually the match. The right-handed all-rounder, who had shown some of his brilliance with the bat during the IPL 10 for his franchise Mumbai Indians, displayed some power hittings in his 43-ball 76. Batting at a strike rate of 200 Pandya smashed six huge sixes in this innings. Pandya's three consecutive sixes in the that Shadab Khan over (no. 23) were certainly the highlight of the Indian innings. Pandya completed his fifty with a six to bring up his fifty off 32 deliveries. His three back-to-back sixes were the third Oppo Moments of the high-voltage final. Amir cleans up Virat Kohli Pakistan pace spearhead, Mohammad Amir was coming back into side after missing out the previous game due to spasm. But the left-arm pacer justified his skipper's decision of preferring him over Rumman Raees, who was particularly effective against England in the semi-final, with his superlative bowling spell. Amir took the first three wickets for Pakistan to put his team into the driver's seat as he scalped the big fishes in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. But the way Amir removed dangerous Virat Kohli in his second over was just commendable. He looked very upset as Kohli was dropped at slip on the third ball of his second over, but the southpaw came back strongly and got rid of big fish Virat Kohli for (5) on the very next delivery to put his team in a commanding position. Kohli looking to move across and flick into the on side got a leading edge straight to point and gave simple catch to Shadab Khan. It was another Oppo Moment of the match. Fakhar Zaman's maiden ODI century The promising young Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman slammed his maiden ODI century during the crucial final. He smashed his maiden hundred off 92 deliveries and laid a strong foundation for Pakistan to post a daunting target for India to chase. The 27-year-old left-handed batsman made the most of the breather he got and made India pay for it as he added another 111 runs to his individual total from there on. Zaman was caught behind the stumps when he was batting at 3 but Jasprit Bumrah had over stepped to be called a no ball. The youngster, playing just his fourth ODI, played a sublime knock and targeted almost every Indian bowler. His knock was laced with 12 boundaries and 3 sixes. His maiden century was Oppo Moment of the Match. Jadeja takes Zaman's catch Fakhar Zaman's brilliant inning came to an end after the youngster was caught by Ravindra Jadeja after the left-handed batsman scored 114. Trying to accumulate runs quickly, Zaman slogged Hardik Pandya into the air only to be brilliantly taken by Jadeja running back from point. Thus, it took a brilliant effort in the field as well to bring an end to a sensational batting effort by a youngster playing his first game against India. Jadeja, who is one of the best fielders in the world took a well judged catch running backwards to give India their second breakthrough. Jadeja's brilliance in the field bringing an end to memorable knock was certainly an Oppo Moment.

All images taken from ICC Twitter handle

