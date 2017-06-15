Birmingham, June 15: Fans have started trolling Pakistan team after they reached the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final yesterday (June 14). They are expecting and India-Pakistan title decider on Sunday (June 18) and the former losing.

CT 17 special site; Photos

With hosts and pre-tournament favourites England knocked out on Wednesday, it is now looking like an India-Pakistan final at The Oval on Father's Day.

Virat Kohli-led India face Bangladesh in the 2nd semi-final. With form and history behind them, India is expected to go to the final to play against Pakistan, captained by Sarfraz Ahmed.

As Pakistan defeated England, Indian fans took to social media to come up with jokes and what could be the outcome on Sunday.

On June 4, India had defeated Pakistan the group stage of Champions Trophy.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter

OneIndia News