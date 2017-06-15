Birmingham, June 15: Fans have started trolling Pakistan team after they reached the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final yesterday (June 14). They are expecting and India-Pakistan title decider on Sunday (June 18) and the former losing.
With hosts and pre-tournament favourites England knocked out on Wednesday, it is now looking like an India-Pakistan final at The Oval on Father's Day.
Virat Kohli-led India face Bangladesh in the 2nd semi-final. With form and history behind them, India is expected to go to the final to play against Pakistan, captained by Sarfraz Ahmed.
As Pakistan defeated England, Indian fans took to social media to come up with jokes and what could be the outcome on Sunday.
On June 4, India had defeated Pakistan the group stage of Champions Trophy.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter
All ready for Father's Day
This Twitter user posted a picture of Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni sharing a joke with the caption "Father wants to meet son on Father's Day" referring to India and Pakistan contest.
Hashtag #IndvsPak
Ahead of India's semi-final against Bangladesh, fans were trending #IndvsPak on Twitter.
'1947 reloaded'
For this Twitter user, it is "1947 reloaded" as India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are left in the tournament with England's exit.
A Father's Day 'gift'
For this netizen, India will be "gifted" with Champions Trophy on Sunday.
Another reminder
Another fan reminded the date June 18 being Father's Day.
OneIndia News