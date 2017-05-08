Champions Trophy: Fans question in-form Gautam Gambhir's exclusion

Bengaluru, May 8: Indian selectors led by MSK Prasad today (May 8) announced the 15-member Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2017.
Spinner Amit Mishra has been dropped from the squad as R. Ashwin comes back. Ashwin was rested in the ODI series against England. Two other star players Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami returned to the squad.
Chief selector MSK Prasad also confirmed that Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik and Suresh Raina were kept on standby.
But the decision which shocked and angered several Indian fans was the exclusion of veteran southpaw Gautam Gambhir.
2011 World Cup hero, Gambhir has been in fine form lately in the ongoing IPL. The KKR captain is the third highest run scorer in IPL 2017 (425 runs in 12 matches).
He is one of the most consistent players in the tournament this year and his fans clearly wanted the player to return to the Indian team.
Gambhir fans flocked to Twitter to show their outrage over the exclusion of the player from Champions Trophy squad.
Here are some tweets:
Fans angrily react to Gambhir's exclusion
Wake Up BCCI!
This fan claimed that Gautam Gambhir deserved a chance as he is performing better than Rohit Sharma and Manish Pandey.
Gambhir is in great form
Gautam Gambhir has performed consistently for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL.
Fans were shocked at Gambhir's exclusion
Fans were shocked at Gautam Gambhir's exclusion from Indian squad for Champions Trophy 2017.
Gautam Gambhir deserves one chance
This fan claimed that in-form Gautam Gambhir deserves one chance to make a comeback.
Fans still love Gautam Gambhir
Fans still love Gautam Gambhir.
Fans angry at Gautam Gambhir's exclusion
Fans seem clearly angry at Gautam Gambhir's exclusion from Champions Trophy squad.
Fans back Gautam Gambhir
Fans flocked to twitter to show their support for Gautam Gambhir
Fans question BCCI's decision
Gautam Gambhir fans question BCCI's decision to exclude the player from Indian squad.
Gautam Gambhir fans slam BCCI
Gautam Gambhir fans slam BCCI for his exclusion.
