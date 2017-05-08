Champions Trophy: Fans question in-form Gautam Gambhir's exclusion

Bengaluru, May 8: Indian selectors led by MSK Prasad today (May 8) announced the 15-member Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

CT 17 Schedule; Full list of Squads; India squad for CL 17

Spinner Amit Mishra has been dropped from the squad as R. Ashwin comes back. Ashwin was rested in the ODI series against England. Two other star players Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami returned to the squad.

Chief selector MSK Prasad also confirmed that Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik and Suresh Raina were kept on standby.

But the decision which shocked and angered several Indian fans was the exclusion of veteran southpaw Gautam Gambhir.

2011 World Cup hero, Gambhir has been in fine form lately in the ongoing IPL. The KKR captain is the third highest run scorer in IPL 2017 (425 runs in 12 matches).

He is one of the most consistent players in the tournament this year and his fans clearly wanted the player to return to the Indian team.

Gambhir fans flocked to Twitter to show their outrage over the exclusion of the player from Champions Trophy squad.

Here are some tweets:

OneIndia News