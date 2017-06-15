Champions Trophy: Fans love Virat Kohli's tongue out celebrations

Birmingham, June 15: Whatever India captain Virat Kohli does on the field, it attacts huge attention. It was no different when fans saw a different kind of celebrations from him during India's Champions Trophy semi-final against Bangladesh today (June 15).
Kohli stuck his tongue out and celebrated after taking a catch to dismiss Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (61) off Kedar Jadhav.
As soon as the skipper went into this mode of celebrations, the netizens loved the pictures. The images were all over the social media in no time. Fans had their own way of captioning the pictures.
Earlier, Kohli won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat first at Edgbaston stadium. The winner of this game faces Pakistan in the final on Sunday (June 18).
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter
'Happiness'
This fan describes this reaction of Kohli as "happiness".
'Loved it'
"Loved it", says another user on Twitter.
'What a reaction'
There were several images of Kohli's celebrations on the micro-blogging website Twitter.
'Priceless'
For this user, Kohli's reaction is "priceless".
Kohli's 'jeb'
This person too loved Kohli's reaction.
Laughs all around
One of the funny moments of the semi-final was Kohli's reaction.
'Uncultured'
For this user, he did not like Kohli's celebration one bit. He termed it "uncultured".
Anushka's name
This user says this is the way Kohli would react after seeing Anushka Sharma, his girlfriend.
