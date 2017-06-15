Champions Trophy: Fans love Virat Kohli's tongue out celebrations

Birmingham, June 15: Whatever India captain Virat Kohli does on the field, it attacts huge attention. It was no different when fans saw a different kind of celebrations from him during India's Champions Trophy semi-final against Bangladesh today (June 15).

Kohli stuck his tongue out and celebrated after taking a catch to dismiss Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (61) off Kedar Jadhav.

As soon as the skipper went into this mode of celebrations, the netizens loved the pictures. The images were all over the social media in no time. Fans had their own way of captioning the pictures.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat first at Edgbaston stadium. The winner of this game faces Pakistan in the final on Sunday (June 18).

