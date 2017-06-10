Champions Trophy: Fans blame Pakistan female journalist for De Villiers, Kohli ducks

Bengaluru, June 10: Superstar batsmen AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli collected ducks in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and cricket fans around the world are blaming one person for having "cursed" the duo.
CT 17 special site; Schedule; Photos; Points Table
First it was South African captain De Villiers, who was dismissed for a golden duck against Pakistan on June 7. The next day, June 8, Kohli followed his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team-mate in not troubling the scorers. However, he faced 5 deliviers against Sri Lanka before heading back to the pavilion for a nought.
Now, fans on social media have come up with a strange reason for De Villiers and Kohli's failures. They are blaming a Pakistani journalist.
Pakistani sports anchor and analyst Zainab Abbas has been under attack on the micro-blogging website Twitter as fans feel she is the reason behind the batting pair's ducks.
Zainab had clicked selfies with both De Villiers and Kohli during the Champions Trophy. And this is the "curse" that has affected the duo, according to netizens. She posted the picture with Kohli on Twitter and the one with South African right-hander on her Facebook account.
Both De Villiers and Kohli will come face to face tomorrow (June 11) as India and South Africa meet in a virtual quarter-final.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter
|
Zainab's selfie with Kohli
Zainab posted this selfie with the Indian captain on June 1, when Champions Trophy got under way in England.
|
The 'curse'
"The curse of the @ZAbbasOfficial selfie strikes again...Kohli goes for a duck now..Devilliers yesterday 🤳 👸 #INDvSL #CT17"
|
Calling for a ban
This person has called for a ban on Zainab after clicking selfies with the duo.
|
Sri Lankan team selfie
Now, this person wants her to take a selfie with one of the Sri Lankan players ahead of Pakistan's must-win game on Monday (June 12).
|
Support for Zainab
This Twitter user called it right when she said the selfie with Kohli came on June 1 before India's match against Pakistan. He scored 81 not out as India won.
OneIndia News