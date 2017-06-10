Champions Trophy: Fans blame Pakistan female journalist for De Villiers, Kohli ducks

Bengaluru, June 10: Superstar batsmen AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli collected ducks in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and cricket fans around the world are blaming one person for having "cursed" the duo.

First it was South African captain De Villiers, who was dismissed for a golden duck against Pakistan on June 7. The next day, June 8, Kohli followed his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team-mate in not troubling the scorers. However, he faced 5 deliviers against Sri Lanka before heading back to the pavilion for a nought.

Now, fans on social media have come up with a strange reason for De Villiers and Kohli's failures. They are blaming a Pakistani journalist.

Pakistani sports anchor and analyst Zainab Abbas has been under attack on the micro-blogging website Twitter as fans feel she is the reason behind the batting pair's ducks.

Zainab had clicked selfies with both De Villiers and Kohli during the Champions Trophy. And this is the "curse" that has affected the duo, according to netizens. She posted the picture with Kohli on Twitter and the one with South African right-hander on her Facebook account.

Both De Villiers and Kohli will come face to face tomorrow (June 11) as India and South Africa meet in a virtual quarter-final.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter

Had to be done! @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/D8kGzwROik — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) June 1, 2017 Zainab's selfie with Kohli Zainab posted this selfie with the Indian captain on June 1, when Champions Trophy got under way in England. The curse of the @ZAbbasOfficial selfie strikes again...Kohli goes for a duck now..Devilliers yesterday 🤳 👸 #INDvSL #CT17 — Hemant (@hemantbuch) June 8, 2017 The 'curse' "The curse of the @ZAbbasOfficial selfie strikes again...Kohli goes for a duck now..Devilliers yesterday 🤳 👸 #INDvSL #CT17" Two great batsmen - yesterday de Villiers, today Kohli- of the modern era have bagged ducks after a selfie with @ZAbbasOfficial. #BanHer — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 8, 2017 Calling for a ban This person has called for a ban on Zainab after clicking selfies with the duo. She should take a selfie with one of Sri Lankan before their game against Pakistan 😂😂😂 — Mehar Usama (@meharsami81) June 8, 2017 Sri Lankan team selfie Now, this person wants her to take a selfie with one of the Sri Lankan players ahead of Pakistan's must-win game on Monday (June 12). Her selfie came before the Pak game, no? And Virat scored there. So panauti didn't work.😂 — Kavita Jha (@kavitajha70) June 8, 2017 Support for Zainab This Twitter user called it right when she said the selfie with Kohli came on June 1 before India's match against Pakistan. He scored 81 not out as India won.

OneIndia News