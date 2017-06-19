Champions Trophy: Extra security deployed outside MS Dhoni's house after final defeat

London, June 19: The Jharkhand Government on Sunday (June 18) deployed extra security forces outside former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's residence after India suffered defeat against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final.

India suffered a shock 180 runs defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan yesterday in the final of Champions Trophy as Pakistan lifted their maiden title.

Several times in the past we have seen that the houses of the Indian cricketers have been attacked by fanatics after the team's defeat in any major tournament.

After team India's loss against Australia in the opening match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2003, irate fans had attacked the homes of the cricketers.

Similar instances happened after India were knocked out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2007 after losing to Bangladesh in the very first match.

Most recently, the state government had upgraded the security of Dhoni's house from Y to Z category.

Indians yesterday looked helpless against a determined Pakistani side, who irrespective of being underdogs won the championship against all odds.

Batting first, Pakistan managed to post 338 runs in their 50 overs. India in reply were bundled out for 158 runs. Not a single star Indian batsmen could shine during the run chase.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni himself succumbed under pressure and threw away his wicket for just 4 runs. Captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for 5.

