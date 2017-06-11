Champions Trophy: England Vs Australia: Presentation Ceremony Highlights

Birmingham, June 10: England march into the semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as they beat Australia by 40 runs and maintain their all-win streak.

The win eliminates Australia from the competition and helps Bangladesh qualify for the last four stage for the first time in their history.

Batting first, Australia posted 277/9 in 50 overs. Chasing 278, England 3 quick wickets but Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan ensured England a win.

The match was affected by rain and had to be stopped during the 41st over of English innings. England won by virtue of D/L method.

Here are the highlights from the post-match presentation ceremony:

What did the losing captain Steve Smith say?

"We did not play our best game. Did well to start off with the bat but we lost 5 wickets for 15 runs. When you play against England you cannot afford that.

"We have played a lot of cricket and now we need to come out and play at the big stage. Today we did not do that and there were a few soft dismissals.

"After the rain break, we weren't up to our best with the bowling. Morgan and Stokes played well and we gave them a few freebies too. I think the balance was okay. The guys just did not step up and get those big scores.

"A few games did not go our way with the rain, we were on and off and lost a bit of momentum. You have got to take the onus as a top four and unfortunately, nobody did that.

What did winning skipper Eoin Morgan say?

"Things have gone pretty well, we have been lucky. We have found form and the guys performing makes us happy.

"The bowlers have done a good job. We took Australia from a commanding position to one where we thought was an easy chase or a below par chase.

"To get them down from there was outstanding. Adil Rashid bowled in the last ten overs, something he hasn't done lately. He is growing in confidence and it is glad to see.

"It is hard work getting high quality batsmen out. Mark seems to have found some form. Either side we face are going to be tough as was proved yesterday with Bangladesh turning New Zealand over.

"We need to play high quality cricket that is required. Hopefully we'd be able to produce something near the standards."

What did the Man-of-the-match Ben Stokes had to say?

"It is going along nicely. It is a case of where I look back and feel that the training is a lot more consistent. Also, I have a bit more confidence going into bat.

"Buttler and Morgan are a good influence. We just spoke about what the conditions were and we just wanted to take it by the ball.

"Hopefull, I can keep it going forward. We just wanted to get on with the game, especially when we are batting well together. When you have a guy striking as well as Morgan is you can take your time to get set and get the pace of the pitch. Hopefully all players could take confidence out of it."

OneIndia News