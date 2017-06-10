Champions Trophy: England Vs Australia: Hatke stylish player of the match

Birmingham, June 10: England ousted arch-rivals by 40 runs in the match 10 of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 to reach the semi-final unbeaten.

In the process, they knock the World Champions Australia out of the competition who failed to win a single game and were eliminated. [Match Scorecard]

The Steve Smith led side was extremely unlucky as they could not play a complete match due to rain prior to this. Both their previous ties against New Zealand and Bangladesh were called off due to rain.

Batting first Australia were restricted to 277 for the loss of 9 wickets in their 50 overs. The English bowlers were disciplined all through and fast bowler Mark Wood was the peak of the bowlers.

While chasing the total, Ben Stokes and captain Eoin Morgan's brilliant partnership guided England home.

Wood scalped 4 important wickets of David Warner, Steve Smith, Glen Maxwell and Adam Zampa. He conceded just 33 runs in his 10 overs.

Wood's inspiring spell of bowling completely shocked the Australian batting line-up. He was well supported by spinner Adil Rashid who also took 4 wickets.

The fast bowler picked wickets at some crucial junctures in the match and never allowed the opponents to settle in the crease. His delivery to dismiss David Warner was simply outstanding.

With 4 wickets under his belt, Mark Wood is the Hatke Stylish Player of the Match.

OneIndia News