Champions Trophy: England Vs Australia: Hatke Player of the Match

Birmingham, June 10: England defeated Australia by 40 runs to knock them out of the ICC Champions 2017. England qualifies as the top team from Group A and Bangladesh will follow them as the second team.

It was indeed a heartbreak for the Australians who got to play just one full match in the entire tournament and lost that to get eliminated. [Match Scorecard]

Batting first, Australia posted 277 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their 50 overs. Travis Head 71 and Aaron Finch struck 68. Mark Wood and Adil Rashid picked 4 wickets each.

In reply England were reduced to 35/3 but from there, captain Eoin Morgan and all-rounder Ben Stokes took charge.

Stokes was simply outstanding who score a brilliant century under pressure. The southpaw kept his composure brilliantly and guided his team to glory.

In the bowling Stokes was a little expensive today as he conceded 61 runs in 8 overs but took the important wicket of Finch who was looking dangerous in the beginning.

The player had an all round impact on the game and ensured that England goes through to the semis with an all win streak.

With an outstanding hundred under his belt Ben Stokes is today's Hatke Player of the Match.

