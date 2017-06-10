Champions Trophy: England Vs Australia: Hatke moments of the match

Birmingham, June 10: England defeated Australia by 40 runs to qualify for the semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as the top team from Group A. They will be followed by Bangladesh.

CT 17 Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

The defeat eliminated Australia from the competition ending their dream of winning the competition for the first time. [Match Scorecard]

Batting first, Australia posted 277/9 in 50 overs. England's run chase was jolted by 3 wickets but Ben Stokes along with captain Eoin Morgan guided England home.

Here are Hatke Moments of the Match between England and Australia

1) David Warner's early dismissal

WICKET! Mark Wood finds the outside edge and @davidwarner31 feathers it through to Buttler! Breakthrough in the 8th, Aus 40/1 #ENGvAUS #CT17 pic.twitter.com/8eeQFKPjd2 — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2017

David Warner started his innings smoothly but was taken aback by a brilliant delivery from Mark Wood. Wood's inch perfect delivery nibbled the side of Warner's bat and went straight to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. It was a big wicket for the Englishman.

2) Jason Roy's excellent catch to dismiss Glen Maxwell

Jason Roy took a jaw-dropping catch in the deep to dismiss Glen Maxwell. The Australian attempted a six of Mark Wood's delivery.

The ball was going past the boundary line but out of nowhere, Roy took the catch. Roy took it with his foot just a few millimetres away from the boundary lineup.

He used his presence of mind by tossing it upwards again as he went inside the rope but quickly came in and took the catch again.

WICKET! @Gmaxi_32 caught on the boundary by Jason Roy off Wood! Does well to keep it in, brilliant catch! Australia 239/5! #ENGvAUS #CT17 pic.twitter.com/lnavzHBQ1w — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2017

3) Josh Hazlewood's fiery spell in the beginning with 2 wickets

After posting a low total of 277 runs, Australia needed an inspiring bowling peformance and Josh Hazlewood gave the exactly that. He struck early plucking two crucial wickets of Alex Hales and Joe Root reducing England to 35/3 in 5.4 overs.

4) Eoin Morgan's unfortunate runout

Chasing just 278 runs, England lost their first three wickets for just 35 runs. From there onwards under immense pressure circumstances, captain Eoin Morgan along with Ben Stokes guided England to a safe zone.

The captain scored 87 runs and was going strong towards a century, but a moment of madness ended his dream.

Stokes struck a ball off Mitchell Starc and ran to take a quick single. Morgan was caught napping as he started very late. A direct hit from Adam Zampa dismissed Morgan.

WICKET! Massive mix-up! Will this change the momentum? @Eoin16 run out by Zampa for 87! England 194/4! #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/WQW1gP0yc4 — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2017

OneIndia News