Champions Trophy: Cricketers react to India's win over Pakistan

By:
Birmingham, June 5: India thrashed Pakistan by 124 runs in their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 opener at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

It was a brilliant performance from the Indian side who dominated their rivals completely during the course of the match. 

In a rain affected match, India posted 319 runs in 48 overs. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's opening partnership of 136 runs laid the foundation of a brilliant Indian inning. 

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh helped India reach the 300 mark. Hardik Pandya ended the inning with 3 sixes in 3 balls.

While chasing, Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for just 164 runs.

Here is how the cricketers from either country reacted to the match

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag Indian side for their win over Pakistan.

Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan praised Team India.

Ishant Sharma

Indian fast bowler Ishant praised his teammates for a memorable win.

Mohammed Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif praised team India for the win over Pakistan.

Suresh Raina

Indian batsman Suresh Raina praised Team India.

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh congratulated team India for a brilliant win over Pakistan,

Irfan Pathan

India international fast bowler Irfan Pathan congratulated Team India.

Imran Khan

Pakistan's World Cup winning captain and legendary cricketer Imran Khan lamented the team's thrashing loss to India.

Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was disappointed with Pakistan's performance against India.

Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistani captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi lamented over Pakistan's defeat against India.

OneIndia News

Story first published: Monday, June 5, 2017, 13:08 [IST]
