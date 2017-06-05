Champions Trophy: Cricketers react to India's win over Pakistan

Birmingham, June 5: India thrashed Pakistan by 124 runs in their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 opener at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

It was a brilliant performance from the Indian side who dominated their rivals completely during the course of the match.

In a rain affected match, India posted 319 runs in 48 overs. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's opening partnership of 136 runs laid the foundation of a brilliant Indian inning.

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh helped India reach the 300 mark. Hardik Pandya ended the inning with 3 sixes in 3 balls.

While chasing, Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for just 164 runs.

Here is how the cricketers from either country reacted to the match

