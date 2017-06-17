Champions Trophy betting: Rs 2,000 crore put on India-Pakistan final, says report

New Delhi, June 17: India and Pakistan are set to face off in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final tomorrow (June 18) in London and Virat Kohli's men are favourites in the betting market.

Holders India started their campaign in the 50-over global tournament with a win over Pakistan on June 4 and the two arch rivals will pull the curtains down on the event on Sunday in the title decider.

Around Rs 2,000 crore is being bet on this high-voltage clash, according to a report in "The Times of India" today (June 17).

The newspaper quoted All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) quoting this figure with India being the favourite to lift the trophy at The Oval stadium.

The report quoted Betfair website as - if you bet on India you will get Rs 147 for Rs 100 and for Pakistan it is Rs 300 for Rs 100.

"It has been estimated by many studies that roughly a total of Rs 2 lak crore is wagered on all matches that India play throughout the year," Roland Landers, CEO of AIGF, told the newspaper.

After a gap of 10 years, India and Pakistan are meeting an ICC tournament final. The last time, in 2007, India defeated the neighbours in the World Twenty20 title clash in South Africa, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.

