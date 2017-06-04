Champions Trophy: Best OPPO Moments from Sri Lanka-South Africa game

London, June 4: South Africa began their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign on a high by beating Sri Lanka by 96 runs in their opening match yesterday (June 3).

Batting first, riding on Hashim Amla's brilliant 103 and Faf du Plessis' 75, the Proteas posted a decent total of 299 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their stipulated 50 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka were off to a flying start thanks to a blistering innings from Niroshan Dickwella and Upul Tharanga but their valiant efforts were cut short by Imran Tahir fiery spell.

The leg-spinner took 4 wickets in the innings to completely destroy the Sri Lankan batting line-up and help his team notch a comprehensive win.

Here are the top OPPO Moments of the Sri Lanka Vs South Africa match

1. Hashim Amla's 25th ODI hundred

Hashim Amla struck his 25th One Day International century against Sri Lanka which guided South Africa to 299/6 in 50 overs.

The South African opener scored 103 runs off 115 balls. He also created a record by becoming the fastest batsman to reach 25 hundreds (151 innings) breaking Virat Kohli's record.

2. Lasith Malinga's catch drop

Veteran Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga dropped a sitter of a catch in the long leg boundary during the match. South Africa's Faf du Plessis shot was travelling to long leg and Malinga was at the boundary.

The bowler stepped backwards once and then dived in front but missed the catch as the ball went for a boundary. Du Plessis was batting at 8 at that point. He went on to score 75 runs.

3. AB De Villiers' fantastic run out

South African captain AB De Villiers left his impression in the match with a brilliant run out of Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal. It was a crucial wicket which changed the colour of the match.

4. Imran Tahir's fiery spell

Imran Tahir continued his brilliant form in the Champions Trophy as he picked up 4 wickets yesterday in the very first match. He bagged the man of the match award beating Hashim Amla who had scored a century in the match. Tahir's fiery spell in the middle overs completely broke the backbone of the Sri Lankan batting lineup.

