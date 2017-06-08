Champions Trophy: Best OPPO Moments from South Africa-Pakistan game

Birmingham, June 8: Pakistan registered their first win in the ICC Champions Trophy as they defeated South Africa by 19 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method here on Wednesday (June 7).

Chasing a modest 220 to win, Pakistan were 119 for three in 27 overs when rain stopped play in the Group B match.

As the rain gods prevented the match to be held any further, Pakistan were pronounced winners for they were ahead of the of par score by 19 runs, as per Duckworth and Lewis calculations.

Shoaib Malik (16) and Babar Azam (31) were at the crease for Pakistan, who badly needed a win to stay alive in the competition, when skies opened up. At this stage 100 was par score for the chasing team.

Earlier, putting up an inspiring show, Pakistan bowlers restricted South Africa to 219 for eight after being asked to bowl.

Pacer Hasan Ali spearheaded the Pakistan bowling attack with figures of 3/18. Fellow Pacers Imad Wasim and Junaid Khan returned 2/20 and 2/53 respectively while off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez also bagged a wicket.

David Miller was the highlight of a poor batting effort by the Proteas, notching up a gritty half-century even as wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end.

Here are the Oppo Moments of the match between Pakistan and South Africa:

1. Imad Wasim stuns AB de Villiers Pakistan got the big fish of AB de Villiers on the very first ball he played. De Villiers was caught for naught at point region by Mohammed Hafeez to be dismissed on golden duck for the first time in his ODI career. Wasim earned the reputation of picking up most feared batsman in the world out for duck. This was the first Oppo Moment of the match for getting Mr 360-degree's wicket on any given day is no less than an achievement. 2. Hasan Ali's fiery bowling rattles Proteas Hasan Ali spearheaded Pakistan's charge with figures of 3/18 from 8 overs and ensured South Africa couldn't post a challenging total for his team to chase. He was awarded man of the match for his terrific bowling effort after Pakistan won the match via D/L method. Hasan celebrated in style after picking up two consecutive wickets of middle order batsman JP Duminy and Wayne Parnel. Both the batsmen were removed in the 29th over of the innings and brought Pakistan on the top. Earlier, Faf du Plessis was clean bowled by Hasan Ali in the 23rd over to reduce Proteas to 90/4. Du Plessis could only score 26 before the bowler demolished his middle stump. It was another Oppo Moment of the match. 3. David Miller's slowest ODI fifty David Miller played a patient knock of 104-ball 75 and remained unbeaten till the end to ensure South Africa post a decent total on the board. His team was struggling at 63/3 when he arrived into the middle and in no time they were reduced to 93/4. Wickets kept falling from the other end but Miller kept his cool and stitched crucial partnerships; first with Chris Morris and later with Kagiso Rabada. Miller smashed 3 sixes and a boundary in his stay at the crease and took the team to 219/8 and gave something for the bowlers to defend. He even brought up team's 200 with a massive six. He brought up his fifty off 83 balls, it was his slowest ODI half-centuries but probably his best for the bowlers were at their menacing best and kept probing him with their pace and swing. The gritty innings from Miller was another Oppo Moment of the match. 4. Fakhar Zaman's impressive ODI debut Debutant Fakhar Zaman impressed all with his aggressive knock in the low-scoring game as he set the pace for Pakistan's run chase against South Africa. The 27-year-old left-handed batsman made his ODI debut a memorable one by getting his first international runs with a boundary. The south-paw got off the mark in style by slashing a short-pitched ball from Wayne Parnell towards backward point boundary. In his short innings of 21-ball 31, Zaman showed promising signs of being a good prospect for Pakistan in the ODIs. The debutant's innings was also an Oppo Moment of the day. 5. Imran Tahir takes a brilliant diving catch in the deep The Pakistan-born spinner from South Africa couldn't do much with ball as he couldn't pick up any wickets for his team but he was electric in the field. The veteran cricketer who is not considered amongst the best of fielders in the side took a brilliant diving catch-forward to remove well-set Mohammed Hafeez for 26. Morne Morkel bowled a nice short delivery which Hafeez tried to pull it away. But the ball took a thick leading edge to fly towards fine leg. Tahir ran in a few metres and took a terrific, pressure low catch. It was the cricketer's animated celebration of the well-judged catch which brought some cheer on the faces of South African supporters and definitely qualifies to be the Oppo Moment of the match. Fans take selfie with OPPO F3 Fans cheer during South Africa Vs Pakistan match as they take selfie with OPPO F3.

Note: All images taken from ICC Twitter handle

