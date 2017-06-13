Champions Trophy: Best OPPO moments from Pakistan-Sri Lanka match

Cardiff, June 13: Pakistan knocked Sri Lanka out and entered the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here on Monday (June 12).

It was a tense 3-wicket win for the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side at Sophia Gardens stadium. Thanks to Sarfraz's unbeaten 61, Pakistan overcame a middle order collapse to cross the finish line.

OneIndia News