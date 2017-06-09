Champions Trophy: Best OPPO Moments from India-Sri Lanka game

London, June 9: Sri Lanka shocked defending champions India as they stunned India by 7 wickets in the Group B clash in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here on Thursday (June 8).

Chasing a daunting total of 322, fifties from Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Angelo Mathews helped the Lankan Tigers pull off a record chase, their joint-highest in ODIs.

With this win, Sri Lanka kept their semi-final hopes alive as a win in their next match will ensure them a berth to the semis.

Mendis top-scored for his team with his impressive 89 off 93 balls and put up a match-winning 159-run stand with Gunathilaka (76) as Sri Lanka crossed the line in 48.3 overs and registered their first win the tournament.

The duo of Mendis and Gunathilaka dominated the Indian bowlers and laid the foundation of a successful run chase. Batsmen, who followed Mendis just capitalised upon the positive start provided by the duo.

Mendis, who slammed his 11th ODI fifty, was awarded man of the match for his gutsy effort as he made a mockery of a quality Indian bowling attack. He was playing for the first time against India.

No Indian bowler seemed to have troubled the right-handed batsman or any other Sri Lankan during their run chase. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan scored 125 as India posted 321/6 after Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews invited them to bat first.

Here are the top OPPO Moments of the match:

Shikhar Dhawan slams 10th ODI ton Shikhar Dhawan registered his third Champions Trophy century and tenth overall with a terrific knock against Sri Lanka at the Oval. The south-paw slammed his fifth hundred in an ICC tournament and became the third quickest to score 10 ODI centuries after Quinton de Kock (55 innings) and Hashim Amla (57). He took 77 innings to reach this milestone, which is three less than Virat Kohli - who took 80 innings to complete 10 centuries. After getting dismissed for 125, Dhawan walked back towards the pavilion and blew a flying kiss to his wife, who was present in the stands and cheering for him. It was the definitely the Oppo moment of the match. Fans wearing Dhoni-Kohli T-shirts There was no dearth of Indian support at The Oval during match between India and Sri Lanka. The entire stadium was full to it's potential with blue-coloured jerseys and tricolours dominating the Lankan fans. Indian fans made the Men In Blue feel at home with their support and cheers of 'Kohli-Kohli' and 'Dhoni-Dhoni' reverberating in the entire arena. One such group of Indian fans sported the T-shirt to support both the superstars of the Indian team. The T-shirts had an alphabet each from Dhoni and Kohli's spelling. Presence of Kohli and Dhoni-fans during the match was a sight for those watching the action live on their television sets as well. It was another Oppo moment of the match. Virat Kohli departs for duck There are rarest of rare sights when you see Virat Kohli depart for naught in an international cricket match. The game against Sri Lanka at The Oval was once such day when the India skipper and it's batting mainstay was dismissed without opening is account. Kohli walked in to bat after Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Pradeep. The speedster baited Kohli outside off stump which the right-handed batsman was lured into extending his bat in that direction and nabbed him easily. Kohli went for the ball to glide to third man but a touch of seam movement away and an extra bounce got the batsman caught at slip. The rare dismissal of Kohli for duck was certainly an Oppo moment for Sri Lankan fans. Kusal Mendis slams 11th ODI fifty Sri Lankan top-order batsman Kusal Mendis played one of the memorable knocks of his career as he helped his team hand favourites India a shock defeat. Chasing a daunting total of 322, Mendis top-scored with 89 off 93 balls. He completed his 10th fifty with an excellent six off Ravindra Jadeja. The youngster ran down the pitch of the ball and flicked it over mid-wicket. The ball sailed over the boundary ropes for a maximum and also brought up his fifty. It was another Oppo moment for Mendis for he was playing his first game against India and made it a memorable one. 'Lightening quick' Dhoni removes Danushka Gunathalika MS Dhoni's superb wicket-keeping skill gave India their second wicket in a run out as he removed well-set Danushka Gunathilaka for 76. Dhoni picked the throw on the bounce from Umesh Yadav and took the bails off in time. A full-length dive can't save Gunathilaka for he was outrun by Dhoni's masterclass. The umpire went upstairs and the replays confirmed Dhoni's lightening-quick glovework got the better of the left-handed batsman and became an Oppo Moment of the match. Indian fans click selfie with OPPO F3 Fans cheer for Team India as they take selfie with OPPO F3.

Note: All images taken from ICC website.

OneIndia News