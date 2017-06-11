Champions Trophy: Best OPPO Moments from India-South Africa game

London, June 11: An 8-wicket win over South Africa helped India reach the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

A spirited Indian side outclassed South Africa in every department right from the word go. South Africa were bowled out for just 191 runs.

Chasing the total, a brilliant partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli guided India home with 12 overs to spare.

Quinton de Kock clean bowled by Ravindra Jadeja Quinton de Kock was dismissed at the right moment by Ravindra Jadeja when the southpaw started to look dangerous. De Kock enjoys a very healthy record against the Indians and he was on course to score a sixth hundred against his favourite opponents. But at 53, Jadeja delivery clean bowled the batsman. AB de Villiers' run out The South African captain was under pressure ahead of this high tension match as he managed to score just 4 runs in 2 matches. AB de Villiers started his innings on the third gear as he attacked the balls from the very beginning. A partnership was forming between him and Faf du Plessis when a moment of madness dismissed him run-out. He was run out for just 16. David Miller's moment of madness In-form David Miller was run out in terrible fashion moments after AB de Villiers got dismissed. A total misunderstanding between Miller and Faf du Plessis resulted in the southpaw's dismissal. Both the batsmen were on the same end but the third umpire gave his decision against the left-hander. India went to a commanding position after Miller's wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 2 wickets in 2 balls Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck late in the innings picking up 2 wickets in 2 balls. Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel fell victim to the fast bowler. Shikhar Dhawan's brillian innings Shikhar Dhawan played yet another brilliant knock of 78 runs to guide India to smooth win over South Africa.

