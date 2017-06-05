Champions Trophy: Best OPPO Moments from India-Pakistan game

Birmingham, June 5: India began their ICC Champions Trophy title defending campaign on high as they registered 124 runs win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the match 4 at Edgbaston yesterday (June 4).

In a rain affected match, batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 319 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. The top order flourished as each and every batsman contributed. [Match Report]

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were off to flying start and formed an opening partnership of 136 runs. Later, Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli added 93 runs for the third wicket.

By D/L method, Pakistan's target was reduced to 289 runs in 41 overs. Pakistan never looked comfortable in their run chase and lost wickets at regular intervals. They were bowled out for just 164 runs.

Here are the top OPPO Moments of the India Vs Pakistan match

1. Rohit Sharma's 91 runs innings

Indian opener Rohit Sharma played a brilliant innings of 91 runs yesterday against Pakistan which laid the foundation of the Indian innings. Along with Shikhar Dhawan, he formed an opening partnership of 136 runs. He missed out on a hundred by a whisker.

2. Spirit of Cricket shown by Yuvraj Singh

This frame was possibly the best moment of this titanic clash between the two arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Pakistani fast bowler Wahab Riaz felt a pain in his leg while bowling the 46th over. After 5 deliveries he was seen on the ground struggling with pain. India's Yuvraj Singh attended the player immediately and forwarded a helping hand.

3. Hardik Pandya's fireworks

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya faced just 8 balls in the innings and scored 20 runs. He struck 3 sixes in 3 balls off Imad Wasim's 48th over.

4. Ravindra Jadeja's run out throw

Ravindra Jadeja, as usual, was brilliant on the field yesterday. His direct hit to dismiss Pakistani batsman Shoaib Malik was definitely one of the best moments on the field.

OneIndia News