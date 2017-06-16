Champions Trophy: Best Oppo Moments from India-Bangladesh game

Birmingham, June 16: India cantered to a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in a lopsided second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Edgbaston Stadium here on Thursday, setting up a clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

Chasing 265 to win after electing to field first, the defending champions did not flinch for one moment as they achieved the target in 40.1 overs for the loss of just one wicket.

India won the match convincingly with 59 balls to spare.

Rohit Sharma scored his 11th career ton (123 not out) and captain Virat Kohli notched up his 42nd fifty (96 not out) to stitch up an unbeaten 178-run partnership for the second wicket.

While Sharma's innings was laced with 15 fours and one six, Kohli smashed 13 boundaries.

Kohli, in the process, became the fastest cricketer in the world to reach 8,000 runs in ODIs in just 175 innings.

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Sharma were off to a rollicking start in the first six overs.

Earlier, Jadhav's 'golden arm' provided decisive twin blows, helping India restrict Bangladesh opting to bowl. Jadhav's 2/22 in six overs brought India back in the game as he took the crucial wickets of Tamim Iqbal (70) and Mushfiqur Rahim (61) with his fastish off-breaks.

The two wickets proved to be the difference as Bangladesh only crossed the 260-mark instead of a projected 310 after Tamim and Rahim had added 123 runs for the second wicket in 21.1 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/40 in 10 overs) played his regular part to perfection, stifling the opposition with as many as 40 dot balls. The third powerplay (41-50) saw Bangladesh scoring only 62 runs, primarily due to a cameo from skipper Mashrafe Mortaza (30 no off 25 balls).

Note: Images taken from ICC Official Twitter Handle.

OneIndia News