Champions Trophy: Best OPPO Moments from England-Bangladesh match

London, June 2: England registered a record-setting 8-wicket win against Bangladesh to start their campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with a bang.

England are being termed as title favourites for a simple reason that they are one of the most balanced sides in the 50-over global tournament, and the way this team batted in the opening game, while chasing a huge target of 306 runs, they have made their intentions abundantly clear.

No team would now take England lightly when they face the hosts in the tournament. Joe Root (133*) and Alex Hales (95) performed with the bat, while Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal's (128) century went in vain.

We captured 5 Best OPPO moments from the game between England and Bangladesh:

1. Mark Wood's stunning catch to dismiss Kayes

Mark Wood's catch to get rid of Imrul Kayes was the first OPPO moment of the match. Wood took a brilliant diving catch towards his left at the mid off region to dismiss Kayes for 19. Kayes' wicket was the second breakthrough for England after they won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first.

2. Tamim Iqbal's century

The Bangladesh opener's superb ton was the second OPPO moment. The left-handed batsman completed his ninth ODI century on the final ball of the 39th over. Tamim Iqbal took 124 balls to complete his fifth century after 2015 World Cup.

Batting on 99, the left-handed aggressive opening batman worked the ball off the pads into square leg and stole a single to bring up his century. The magnificent century from the batsman ensured Bangladesh post a respectable total on the board against England.

Tamim's century in Champions Trophy was the second from a Bangladesh batsman.

A magnificent century for Tamim Iqbal. When he does well, generally Bangladesh do as well.

3. Mustafizur's brilliant catch to dismiss Jason Roy

Another fielding effort which became an OPPO moment, was England opener Jason Roy's wicket in the 3rd over of England innings.

England's chase began with a wobble as the out-of-form Roy scooped one towards short fine-leg where Mustafizur Rahman dived to grab a stunning one-handed catch.

It was an excellent leaping catching from Mustafizur, who caught the ball above his head on the edge of the circle.

4. Alex Hales' fifty

The right-handed opening batsman from England looked in sublime touch against Bangladesh. Hales hit a fine half-century and guided the hosts to a convincing win in the tournament opener. Hales completed his fifty with a boundary towards midwicket region. This was another OPPO moment from the game.

Hales went on adding another 45 runs to his account before getting dismissed for 95 when he tried completing his century with a six but couldn't time the ball well and found a fielder at deep midwicket.

5. Joe Root's hundred

England's star batsman Joe Root slammed a brilliant century and guided them to victory. It was the 10th ODI hundred which came from the bat of the stylish modern day great and therefore deserved to the OPPO moment of the match.

Batting on 98 in the 43rd over, Root reached his century by working the ball gently off his pads and completing two required runs. The right-handed batsman completed the second run limping as he had injured his ankle while trying to play a pull shot in the 26th over.

After taking the double, Root took off his helmet and acknowledged the crowd for their support.

It was a classy knock from the right-handed batsman and was well worth a OPPO selfie moment. Root's unbeaten knock of 133 (129 balls) is his career best figures in ODI so far.

We have no doubt that Root would have loved to click a selfie on the ground after scoring that remarkable century with a OPPO F3 phone.

