Champions Trophy: Best OPPO moments from England-Australia match

Birmingham, June 10: England eliminated Australia from the ICC Champions Trophy by beating them by 40 runs in the final match of the Group A. [Match Scorecard]

CT 17 special site; Schedule; Photos; Points Table

Batting first, Australia managed to score 277 for the loss 9 wickets. England bowlers Mark Wood and Adil Rashid took 4 wickets each.

While chasing, England lost Jason Roy, Alex Hales and Joe Root for just 35 runs but captain Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes guided the team home.

Morgan scored 87 runs while Ben Stokes remained unbeaten on 102 until the very end. Rain affected the match during 41st over of the England innings. The match ended as the English registered a 40-run win.

With Australia's elimination, Bangladesh becomes the second team to qualify from the Group B to the semis.

Here are the Best OPPO moments of the match between Australia and England

1. Aaron Finch gave Australia a steady start Opener Aaron Finch gave Australia a steady start in this must win match. They lost the wicket of David Warner early in the match, but Finch went along with captain Steve Smith. The hard-hitting batsman scored 68 runs off 64 balls and formed a vital 96 runs partnership with Smith which gave his team a foundation to their innings. 2. Steve Smith dismissal After David Warner's dismissal, Australia were going fine thanks to a great partnership between Steve Smith and Aaron Finch. Finch was the first to depart but Smith was going strong. After reaching his fifty, Smith attempted to accelerate his innings and that is when he threw away his wicket due to a sloppy shot. 3. Jason Roy's stunning catch Jason Roy took a jaw-dropping catch in the deep to dismiss Glen Maxwell. The Australian attempted a six of Mark Wood's delivery. The ball was going past the boundary line but out of nowhere, Roy took the catch. Roy took it with his foot just a few millimetres away from the boundary lineup. He used his presence of mind by tossing it upwards again as he went inside the rope but quickly came in and took the catch again. 4. Eoin Morgan run out After a terrible start to their run chase, England got ground due to a brilliant partnership between Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes. Morgan was well on course to get a century when a moment of madness dismissed him. 5. Ben Stokes struck an unbeaten century Ben Stokes along with Eoin Morgan took England home after they lost first 3 wickets for just 35 runs. Stokes scored a brilliant 102 not out which helped England beat Australia.

OneIndia News