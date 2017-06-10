Champions Trophy: Best OPPO moments from Bangladesh-New Zealand match

Cardiff, June 10: Bangladesh picked up a crucial 5-wicket win over New Zealand in the match 9 of the ICC Champions trophy 2017 and in the process kept their hopes alive of qualifying for the semi-finals. (Match scorecard)

Kiwis were completely outclassed by a spirited Bangladeshi who showed their intent throughout the game.

Batting first, New Zealand managed to score 265 runs for the loss 8 wickets in their 50 overs. Bangaldesh during their run chase lost 4 quick wickets for just 33 runs.

But a stellar partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad guided Bangladesh to a sensational and memorable win in Cardiff on Friday (June 9).

The partnership for the 5th wicket between the duo was a record 224 runs. Shakib scored 114 runs and Mahmudullah remained not out on 102 and stayed their till the very end.

Here are the Best OPPO moments of the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand

1. Ross Taylor's steady 63 Ross Taylor played a brilliant innings of 63 runs along with captain Kane Williamson which gave the side a steady start to the New Zealand innings in the beginning. After losing openers Luke Ronchi and Martin Guptill early, Taylor and Williamson formed a handsome partnership. The Kiwi batsman played some quality shots en route to his 63 runs. 2. Mosaddek Hossain's 3/13 Bangladeshi spinner might have bowled only 3 overs, but it was enough for him to do job done for his team. In his limited opportunity, Hossain picked up 3 crucial wickets of Neil Broom, Corey Anderson and James Neesham. He was introduced by Mashrafe Mortaza only in the 42nd over of the match. 3. Tim Southee's fiery spell Defending a low score of 265 runs, New Zealand needed a brilliant start and fast bowler Tim Southee gave them exactly the kind of start required. Southee struck early picking up the two openers including dangerous Tamim Iqbal. He then quickly dismissed Shabbir Rahman which brought New Zealand strongly into the match. His fiery spell instilled confidence in the Kiwi side who were eyeing a possible win. Unfortuntaley, Southee failed to break the partnership of Shakib and Mahmudullah which took away the match from their hand. 4. Shakib-Mahmudullah took the match away The moment Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad started their partnership, New Zealand were firm favourties to win the clash. The Kiwi bowlers were on song, the Bangladeshi top order had collapsed like a house of cards and neither Mahmudullah nor Shakib were particularly in a great form. From a such a crunch situation and against all odds, the duo scored a century each to guide their side home. 5. Centuries from Shakib and Mahmudullah The match was turned on its head by centuries from Shakib and Mahmudullah. Without their three-figure marks, Bangladesh could not have chased down the total. Both the heroes of Bangladesh - Shakib and Mahmudullah would have loved to take a selfie with OPPO F3 phone after the match.

