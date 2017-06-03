Champions Trophy: Best OPPO Moments from Australia-New Zealand game

Birmingham, June 3: The crucial second encounter in Group B between New Zealand and Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was washed out due to rain on Friday (June 2). (Match scorecard)

The rain gods dashed the hopes of New Zealand as they were in the driver's seat when the on-filed umpires decided to abandon the match and split points between the two teams.

Batting first New Zealand scored 291 after losing all 10 wickets against Australia as they lost their final 7 wickets for 37 runs. (OPPO moments from Eng-Ban match)

New Zealand once were headed towards a total post 310, but some intelligent bowling changes and poor execution of shots prevented the Kiwis from going past 291.

1. Kane Williamson's first ODI hundred against Australia

With the help of 8 fours and 3 sixes, Williamson hit a fluent century off 96 balls. It was his career's ninth and first ODI century against Australia.

The right-hander's century was the best OPPO Moment of the match.

Williamson reached the milestone in the 40th over of the match before getting run out on the very next delivery he faced. Williamson's sublime hundred was the highlight of what was an otherwise disappointing day as rain washed the match out.

The New Zealand skipper's run out in the triggered a batting collapse for his side as they lost 7 wickets in a gap of 37 runs and couldn't even last full 46 overs.

2. Luke Ronchi slams fifty after 36 innings

Ronchi made an impactful 65 off 43 balls with the help of nine boundaries and three hits over the fence and stitched 77 runs for the first wicket wicket with skipper Williamson. He looked settled from the word go.

Fall of his opening partner Martin Guptill did not have any effect on Ronchi's approach as he went about his normal attacking style of play. Ronchi was particularly severe on Patt Cummins (1/67) as he continued his onslaught and struck the pacer for a six and four in consecutive balls in the 13th over.

Ronchi had his share of luck as Mitchell Starc dropped a simple chance at mid-on.

Fifty for Ronchi came after a gap of 36 number of consecutive ODI innings. His last 50+ score was 170 not out against SL in Dunedin in June 2015. It was the 2nd OPPO moment of the match.

3. Josh Hazlewood's six-for

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood ran through New Zealand's lower-order after giving his team the first breakthrough by getting rid of Martin Guptill. The right-arm pacer returned with stupendous figures of 6/52 from nine overs.

Hazlewood's six-wicket-haul was the second best bowling figure in the history of ICC Champions Trophy history after Sri Lankan Farvez Mahroof's 6/14 during CT 2006.

It was also the ninth-best bowling figure by an Australian in the ODIs. The right-arm pacer bowled brilliantly in the death overs as three of those wickets came off four deliveries in the penultimate over of the innings.

This was the third OPPO moment of the match.

4. Big wicket of David Warner

Australia were dealt a massive blow in the first delivery of the sixth over in the form of David Warner, who edged one to Luke Ronchi behind the stumps of the bowling of Trent Boult.

Chasing a revised target of 235 in 33 overs after two rain interruptions, Australia suffered their first jolt in an in-form Warner, who scored departed for just 18.

Warner was looking in good touch before he was tricked by Boult's length ball and walked back to the pavilion. Warner's dismissal cheaply would have inspired New Zealand to defend their target. Hence, it was the 4th OPPO moment of the game.

