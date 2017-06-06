Champions Trophy: Best OPPO Moments from Australia-Bangladesh game

London, June 6: In a heartbreak for Australia their match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was abandoned as incessant rain once again played spoilsport for them in the tournament. [Match Report]

CT 17 Special Site; Schedule; Photos; Match Scorecard

Batting first Bangladesh were restricted to 182 and set a below-par target of 183 for Australia to chase and they were well-placed to register an easy win.

Australia scored 83/1 in 16 overs and required minimum of four more overs of the match to be bowled and get full two points as 20 overs were needed to constitute a completed match. But the rain gods had other ideas as it kept pouring heavily.

Finally, the on-field officials decided to call off the match for the rain wasn't going to slow down and split the one point each between the two teams.

They were well ahead of the par score for 20 overs. With the match declared as 'no result', both the sides settled for one point each. This was the second consecutive 'no result' for Australia after their opening match against New Zealand was also washed out on June 2.

It was particularly frustrating for Australia as it was their second match in a row that got washed out. Australia will now have to win their next match against England and would pray New Zealand defeats Bangladesh when the two teams face each other to keep their semi-finals hopes alive.

It was a good display of batting and bowling from the Australians as they restricted the Bangla Tigers to a below-par score and were going good before rain stopped their charge.

Here are the top OPPO Moments of the Australia Vs Bangladesh match

Tamim Iqbal's fourth fifty-plus score in last 5 innings The experienced Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal once again emerged as the highest scorer for his team as he continued his good form in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Coming back from a magnificent hundred in the previous game against England, the southpaw made a brilliant 95 against Australia in the second league match of the tournament. Last 5 innings of Tamim Iqbal are as follows: 47 Vs Ireland; 65 Vs NZ; 102 Vs Pakistan; 128 Vs England; and 95 against Australia at Oval. His fourth fifty in last five innings was the Oppo Moment of the match. Tamim was the standout performer from his side and scored half of the team's entire total alone after Bangladesh elected to bat first. It seemed like the rest of the side subdued against Australian bowling attack and were decimated to a paltry total. But, it seemed the southpaw was batting on a different kind of pitch altogether and completed his fifty off just 69 deliveries and showed resistance against Australian bowlers, who kept taking wickets at the other end. He fell five short of a well deserved hundred but impressed everyone with his batting. W,0,0,W,W,0: Mitchell Starc's fiery 3-wicket over The southpaw Australia pacer Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets in a single over by first getting rid of a well-set Tamim Iqbal and then removed Mashrafe Mortaza (0) and Rubel Hossain (0) back-to-back to rattle Bangladesh's tail. Starc quickly then removed Mehedi Hasan and bundled Bangladesh for 182 in 44.3 overs. Starc returned with impressive figures of 4/29 from 8.3 overs. After Iqbal's departure, rest of the Bangladeshi batters were dismissed by Starc and all of them were clean bowled. The left-arm pacer's seventh over was the Oppo moment of the match. David Warner completes 4,000 ODI runs Australia opener David Warner achieved a personal milestone in his ODI career during the match against Bangladesh. During his knock, Warner achieved the milestone of scoring 4000 runs in the ODIs, the fastest Australian to do so in his 93rd innings. He started 36 runs short of the milestone and when he reached 37 the south-paw became joint-third fastest overall with Indian captain Virat Kohli. Veteran South African batsman Hashim Amla (81 innings) and West Indies great Vivian Richards (88 innings) had reached the milestone faster than Warner and Kohli. Adam Zampa bowled for the first time in the 35th over Australia's only spin bowler in this match Adam Zampa got the opportunity to bowl in the 35th over of the match. Zampa was clearly not happy with the delay and vented out his anger by taking a wicket in his very second delivery. Bangladeshi fans Fans cheer for Bangladesh as they take selfie with OPPO F3.

OneIndia News