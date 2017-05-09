Hyderabad, May 9: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 squad.

Dhawan was one of the three opening batsmen included by India in the Champions Trophy 15-man team yesterday (May 8). Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are the other two. (Indian squad for CT 17)



The left-handed Dhawan is in good form in the ongoing 10th edition of IPL. He is the second leading run scorer with 450 runs from 12 matches (as on May 8, 2017).

Dhawan and captain David Warner have been Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) batting mainstays. Warner leads the Orange Cap standings with 535 runs from 12 games.

Last night, the 31-year-old Dhawan scored 62 not out as SRH chased down 139 against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Speaking to IPL's official website after the match, Dhawan said he was happy to be playing in Champions Trophy and it was a reward for his IPL showing.

"I was obviously happy to see my name in the India squad for the Champions Trophy but more than that I felt it was a reward for my performances in the shorter formats and in the ongoing IPL," Dhawan said.

"If I keep performing well, I believe those performances won't be ignored. I want to perform and keep playing for India as long as I can. I am pumped up to play the Champions Trophy," he added.

Dhawan, who was part of the winning Indian squad in 2013 Champions Trophy, said the team will try to bring the cup back.

"I have some good memories of the tournament and I had a great one the last time we played there. But as of now I want to focus on the IPL and then switch to the preparations for the Champions Trophy. We will try to bring home the Champions Trophy," he said.

Champions Trophy will be played in England from June 1 to 18. India's campaign begins on June 4 against Pakistan.

