Champions Trophy: After golden duck, coach backs AB de Villiers for big knock against India

London, June 8: South Africa's superstar batsman AB de Villiers collected a golden duck against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 game yesterday (June 7) but coach Russell Domingo is expecting a "big performance" from him on Sunday (June 11) when they face India.

Pakistan stunned South Africa by 19 runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method at Edgbaston Stadium on Wednesday. (Best moments from the match)

South Africa's batting failed as they could muster only 219/8 in 50 overs. In reply, Pakistan were 119/3 in 27 overs when rain halted play. With no further action on the field, they won on Duckworth/Lewis method.

De Villiers was out for a golden duck for the the first time in his illustrious 221-match One Day International career. Later, coach Domingo defended De Villiers' batting and said he is a "quality player".

"He's a quality player. Everybody gets a first-baller. It's just taken him 200 games," he said.

"He did pick up a little bit of a niggle with his hamstring today, but the medical team will look at him. I can't comment until they have had a look. But I'm by no means concerned. I'm expecting him to put in a big performance on Sunday. He's that type of player; that when the team needs him he'll turn it up. I'm sure about that," he added.

South Africa need to win against India in their last group game at The Oval to stay in the hunt for semi-finals.

