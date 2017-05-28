Champions Trophy 2017, warm-up match: Shami's triple strike rattles New Zealand top order

London, May 28: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against India in the first warm-up game to prepare for Champions Trophy 2017 on Sunday (May 28).

CT 17 schedule and squads

India are playing short of their two important players, Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh, in the practice game at Oval cricket ground.

Yuvraj is suffering from a viral fever, while Rohit is due to join the Team India in England later in the day. Rohit was allowed by the BCCI to attend the wedding of his cousin in India.

However, there is 'no major health concerns' for the left-handed batsman Yuvraj. He is expected to play the second warm-up match against Bangladesh on Tuesday (May 30).

Shikhar Dhawan, has been lucky to get a look-in considering Lokesh Rahul had a shoulder surgery, will be opening the innings with Ajinkya Rahane.

Dhawan, who was adjudged the 'Best Batsman' during the 2013 edition, would like to once again cement his place atleast in the limited overs squad.

Mitchell McClenaghan, Tim Southee and Trent Boult make up for a very potent seam attack in any conditions - something skipper Virat Kohli would fancy as he is slowly getting back to form.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Jeetan Patel, Adam Milne, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

OneIndia News