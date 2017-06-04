Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli turns spinner ahead of Pakistan match

London, June 4: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli turned leg spinner in the practice nets ahead of the team's epic encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan today (June 4) at Edgbaston.

CT 17 special site; Schedule; Photos

Indian begin their title defending campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 today against Pakistan in the match 4. It is the second game of Pool B. The other two teams in this group are Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Ahead of the match, the Indian team went through a rigorous practice session at the nets. Skipper Virat Kohli was seen practising bowling.

The captain tested his bowling skills at the nets ahead of their Champions Trophy opener.

Here is the video of Virat Kohli bowling

India Vs Pakistan rivalry is considered as one of the greatest sporting rivalries in the world. The hype which is created for the match unparalleled and all eyes will be glued to the television screen during the game across the game.

On paper, India looks stronger and are one of the favourites to win the title this time yet again. But in a high tension and nerve wrecking match, there are no favourites.

India have always enjoyed better records against Pakistan in ICC tournaments. The Men in Blue are yet to lose a match in any of the ICC Cricket World Cups (50 overs and T20s).

But Pakistan have a better head to head record in Champions Trophy. They have twice in 2004 and 2009 against India while the latter won in the last edition.

OneIndia News