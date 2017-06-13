Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli regains top spot in ICC ODI rankings

Cardiff, June 13: India skipper Virat Kohli has reclaimed the top spot in batting, while Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has achieved the number-one position in the bowlers' rankings for the first time in his career in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings.

The latest rankings were released on Tuesday (June 13) morning following the conclusion of the last round of league matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

"Kohli had entered the tournament 22 points behind number-one ranked AB de Villiers of South Africa (who had been No.1 since 25 February 2017) and 19 points behind Australia's David Warner. However, following knocks of 81 not out against Pakistan and 76 not out against South Africa, he has leapfrogged de Villiers and Warner into the number-spot," said the ICC release.

Kohli, who is ahead of Warner by just one point, had enjoyed just four days at the top in January 2017, but will now be aiming to do better when he faces Bangladesh in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday (June 15).

Meanwhile, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has continued his love-affair with the ICC Champions Trophy by returning into the top 10.

The left-hander has vaulted five places to 10th following scores of 68 against Pakistan, 125 against Sri Lanka and 78 against South Africa.

Dhawan's rise means his team-mates Rohit Sharma and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni have slipped one place each to 13th and 14th, respectively, while Yuvraj Singh has gained six places and is now in 88th spot.

Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has led the charge of India's bowlers by vaulting 13 places to share 23rd spot with Afghanistan's Hamza Hotak. Umesh Yadav has gained two places and is now 41st, while Jasprit Bumrah is 43rd after rising three places.

However, India's spinners have slipped in the latest rankings with Ravichandran Ashwin dropping two places to 20th and Ravindra Jadeja falling three places to 29th.

England's impressive form in the ICC Champions Trophy is reflected in the latest player rankings.

Pakistan, which takes on England in the first semi-final in Cardiff on Wednesday, also has something to celebrate in the latest rankings.

Its gutsy wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Sarfraz Ahmed has jumped five places to claim 31st ranking in the batting table, fast bowler Hassan Ali has stormed to a career-best 19th rank after vaulting 16 places, Imad Wasim has gained eight places to occupy 31st spot and Mohammad Amir has earned one spot and is now 37th.

World champion Australia's only consolation in the latest player rankings is that its fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has claimed the coveted number-one position for the first time in his career.

Hazlewood is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets in three matches, including six for 52 against New Zealand in a game which was abandoned due to rain.

Hazlewood, who is the first Australia bowler to top the bowling charts since October 2015 when Mitchell Starc peaked to the top, has leapfrogged Imran Tahir, Starc and Kagiso Rabada.

There is no change in the top five of the all-rounders' list, which is headed by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. However, Stokes has gained one spot and is now sixth, while Jadeja has broken into the top 10 in eighth position after rising three places.

Meanwhile, there is no change in the rankings of the top three sides following 12 matches in the ICC Champions Trophy, though number-one ranked South Africa has dropped three points and second-ranked Australia has conceded one point.

However, England has swapped places with New Zealand and is now ranked fourth, three points ahead of the Black Caps.

In the upcoming matches, India will have a chance to top the table. But for that to happen, it will not only want to face England in the final but also need to retain the title.

In this scenario, Kohli's side will join South Africa on 119 points but will be ranked ahead of the Proteas by a fraction of a point.

Top 10 ODI rankings for batsmen:

Rank (+/-) Player Team Points

1 (+2) Virat Kohli India 862

2 ( - ) David Warner Aus 861

3 (-2) AB de Villiers SA 847

4 (+1) Joe Root Eng 798

5 (+4) Kane Williamson NZ 779

6 (-2) Quinton de Kock SA 769

7 (-1) Faf du Plessis SA 768

8 (-1) Babar Azam Pak 763*

9 (-2) Martin Guptill NZ 749

10 (+5) Shikhar Dhawan Ind 746

Top 10 ODI rankings for bowlers:

Rank (+/-) Player Team Points

1 (+4) Josh Hazlewood Aus 732

2 ( - ) Imran Tahir SA 718

3 ( - ) Mitchell Starc Aus 701

4 (-3) Kagiso Rabada SA 685

5 (-1) Sunil Narine WI 683

6 ( - ) Trent Boult NZ 665

7 (+18) Rashid Khan Afg 647*

8 (-1) Chris Woakes Eng 630

9 (+7) Liam Plunkett Eng 624*

10 (-2) Mohammad Nabi Afg 618

Note: '*' denotes highest ODI rankings attained for the first time.

OneIndia News