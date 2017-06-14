Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli chills out with teammates ahead of semi-finals against Bangladesh

Birmingham, June 14: Ahead of their encounter with Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Team India skipper Virat Kohli has shared an image on his Twitter handle in which he could be seen chilling out with his teammates.

Kohli shared the image which was taken during their journey from London to Birmingham where they will be facing Bangladesh.

Kohli was joined by Mohammed Shami, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja in the image.

"With the boys yesterday at our stopover from London to Birmingham," wrote Kohli on his Twitter handle.

With the boys yesterday at our stopover from London to Birmingham. 😎 pic.twitter.com/webEMvHldx — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2017

Out of these, only Shami hasn't played a game so far in the Champions Trophy 2017.

Team India captain was joined by some of his teammates, including former captain MS Dhoni, and coach bowler Anil Kumble in London where they attended a special reception at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

The event was hosted by the Indian High Commission to mark the UK-India Year of Culture.

The reception marked the launch of 'Cricket Connects' exhibition, which opens at the Nehru Centre in London and will be touring Edinburgh and Birmingham as a celebration of cricketing ties between India and the UK.

The reception was attended by a number of former India and England cricket personalities including Farookh Engineer, Dilip Doshi and former England players Andrew Strauss and Monty Panesar.

Defending Champions India are now busy practicing in Birmingham ahead of their crucial match against Bangladesh in Birmingham. The two continental rivals will be aiming for the win to make it to the finals.

