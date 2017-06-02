India Vs Pakistan: Venkatesh Prasad's epic clash with Aamir Sohail during 1996 World Cup

New Delhi, June 2: A cricket contest between India and Pakistan is no less than a virtual war for it has been one of the greatest sporting rivalries in the world.

The match between the two teams has always been a highlight of the tournament whenever they met in the ICC tournaments. Nostalgia grips fans whenever these two arch-rivals clash against each other during an ICC event.

India have never lost to Pakistan in the ODI as well as T20I World Cups. Men In Blue have therefore shown patience and character whenever the two teams clashed with each other in the global tournaments. (5 memorable India-Pakistan matches in ICC events)

Sledging and on-field spat between India-Pakistan players have also been witnessed many a times and several moments of aggression are deeply embedded in the memories of fans as well as cricket commentators.

Indian players have always got the better of their Pakistani counterparts in the World Cups and silenced their aggression and sledging with their performance on-field.

As India are set to lock horns with Pakistan in their opening game of the Champions Trophy we take you back to one of the most iconic spats between India-Pakistan cricketers.

If one talks about the most intense on-field spats between India-Pakistan cricketers, then war of words and heated exchange of looks between India pacer Venkatesh Prasad and opener Aamir Sohail during World Cup 1996 match always strikes our minds.

India posted a mammoth total of 287 runs riding on Navjot Singh Sidhu's brilliant 93.

Chasing the mammoth total of 287, Pakistan managed to score just 248 runs in that game but the match is best remembered for the iconic moment.

After hitting Prasad for a couple of boundaries, Sohail mocked the bowler in a disrespectful manner. Sohail signaled Prasad to go and collect the ball from the boundary after punishing a loose delivery from the pacer.

The entire crowd at Bangalore's Chinnaswamy went behind their cricketer after watching opposition batsman's behaviour. But it was Prasad who gave a fitting reply on the very next ball. Prasad broke Sohail's off stump and signaled the batsman to walk off the field.

Sohail was dismissed for 55 off 46 balls and opened floodgates for the Pakistanis as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were wrapped up for 248 and eventually lost the match by 39 runs.

