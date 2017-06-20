Champions Trophy 2017: Top 5 bowlers

Bengaluru, June 20: Underdogs Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against all odds beating arch-rivals India in the final by 180 runs.

Sarfraz Ahmed's men shocked the entire world by lifting the coveted trophy for the first time in the team's history. Pakistan had started the tournament as the least favourite side and ranked 8th in the world.

An intense 18 days of entertaining and exciting cricket extravaganza ended last Sunday (June 18). The fans witnessed some quality cricket performances from their favourite stars.

Along with quality batting performances, the spectators got to see some brilliant bowling performances. The most notable among the bowlers were Pakistani seamer Hasan Ali.

Hasan Ali took 13 wickets in just 5 matches and was the peak of all the bowlers. His teammate Junaid Khan too was among the best bowlers.

Here is a list of top 5 bowlers in ICC Champions Trophy 2017

1) Hasan Ali Pakistan Hasan Ali was undoubtedly the best bowler of Champions Trophy 2017. Picking 13 wickets in 5 matches, Ali was guiding force in Pakistan's triumph. 2) Josh Hazlewood (left) Australia's Josh Hazlewood was the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 9 wickets in 3 matches. Even though Australia failed to make a mark in the tournament, the fast bowler was simply outstanding. 3) Junaid Khan (centre) (Image courtesy: ICC Twitter handle) Junaid Khan missed out on Pakistan's tournament opener against India but after that, he inseparable from the team. Junaid scalped 8 wickets in 4 matches. 4) Liam Plunkett (Image courtesy: ICC Twitter handle) England fast bowler Liam Plunkett was the best bowler in their team who took 8 wickets in 4 matches. 5) Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ace Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the peak of the Indian bowlers. Bhuvneshwar took 7 wickets in 5 matches.

OneIndia News