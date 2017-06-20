Champions Trophy 2017: Top 5 batsmen

Bengaluru, June 20: The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 got over on Sunday (June 18) with least favourites Pakistan lifting the coveted title beating the mighty Indians.

The men in green bagged the bragging rights by thrashing their arch-rivals by 180 runs. It was Pakistan's maiden Champions Trophy title.

It was an exciting 18 days of some quality cricket with several surprise elements. Bangladesh for starters reached the last four stage from the potential group of death leaving behind giants like Australia and New Zealand.

In another group, South Africa lost both to Pakistan and India were knocked out of the competition. Sarfraz Ahmed's side produced some quality cricket to surprise the world.

The fans also got to witness some quality batting performances in the tournament. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was at his very best and won the Golden Bat award scoring the most number of runs (338 in 5 matches).

Other notable batsmen were, Dhawan's opening partner Rohit Sharma, England star Joe Root and of course Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal who at his best all through the tournament.

As the tournament is over now, here is a list of top 5 batsmen in the Champions Trophy

5) Joe Root (England) Star England batsman Joe Root and one of the best in the world at the moment, scored 258 runs in 4 matches and was England's best batsman in the tournament. 4) Virat Kohli (India) The Indian skipper Virat Kohli had a decent outing in the Champions Trophy going by his standards. He is the fourth highest run getter (258 in 5 matches). Unfortunately Kohli did not score a hundred this time. 3) Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) Tamim Iqbal performed consistently for his side in the tournament scoring 293 runs in 4 matches. His big runs at the top helped Bangladesh reach the semi-final. 2) Rohit Sharma (India) Rohit Sharma was the second highest run-scorer in the tournament (304 in 5 matches). The form of the dazzling duo of Sharma and Dhawan at the top was the formula behind India's consistent performance in the tournament. 1) Shikhar Dhawan (India) Shikhar Dhawan scored 338 runs in 5 matches including 1 century. He performed consistently all through the tournament and was India's standout batsman.

OneIndia News