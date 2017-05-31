Sunil Gavaskar says timing of 'conflict' between Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli not right

New Delhi, May 31: Amid rumours of bickering between Team India skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Anil Kumble, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his displeasure over the time of the reports.

'Conflict between Kohli and Kumble isn't surprising'

The legendary India opener, while speaking in an interview to India Today, said that coach and captain nowhere could be on the same page due to generation gap, but suggested the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to sit and resolve the differences if there are.

"I am not sure whether these reports of a rift between Kumble and Kohli are true or not but timing is not right," said Gavaskar.

Team India are in England to defend their Champions Trophy and reports of conflict between captain and coach will hamper the prospects of the side in the tournament.

"If there are any differences between Kohli and Kumble then the CAC must talk to both of them. The advisory committee are legends of the game.They are the best to sit Virat and Anil down and resolve issue," he added further.

The CAC, comprises legendary India cricketers Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, have been entrustred with the responsibility of patching up the dispute and also appoint the new head coach.

When asked about a possible solution to this alleged bickering between the coach and captain Gavaskar said,"Hard for me to say how to resolve this."

Gavaskar, however, was impressed with Kumble's stint and achievements so far as team has performed exceptionally ever since he was made the coach.

"Going by the results Kumble has done no wrong. If Virat has concerns he can use the right forum," he added further.

When asked about role of the captain in the selection of coach the 'Little Master' said a coach can't be decided on the captain's like and dislikes.

India will play their first game in the tournament on June 4 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

OneIndia News