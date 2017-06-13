Champions Trophy: Team India attends reception at Indian High Commission in London ahead of semis

London, June 13: Team India, who are in England and Wales for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017, attended a reception hosted by the Indian High Commission on Monday (June 12) evening.

CT 17 special site; Photos; Semi-finals: Schedule, Teams, Venues

Almost every big name in the Indian squad for the 50-over global tournament attended the reception thrown in their honour.

Skipper Virat Kohli along with head coach led the Indian team at the event ahead of their semi-final clash with Bangladesh.

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who lifted the Champions Trophy in previous edition, was also present at the gala reception along with Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, and other members of the squad.

Defending Champions India's journey in the ongoing ICC tournament has been smooth barring a shock defeat against Sri Lanka in the group stage.

Men In Blue scripted a fantastic turn-around as they registered a convincing win over South Africa in the virtual quarter-final to book a ticket to the semis.

Sri Lanka defeated India by 7 wickets in their second league match of the tournament to shock the title favourites in a record chase. India lost the match despite scoring 321 against Sri Lanka which made their next match against South Africa, a must win.

Indian bowlers, who were badly bruised and battered by the Sri Lankans, came back strongly in the must-win match against Proteas and restricted them to 191. India chased down the target without much trouble and stormed into the semis.

Team has performed well in the tournament and every player has risen to the ocassion whenever needed to steer the side from troubled waters.

India will be facing a spirited Bangladesh in the semi-finals on June 15 in Birminghman, Edgbaston.

The Board of Control for Cricket In India shared the images of the Indian Team.

Here are a few images from the gala reception:

UK: Indian High Commission in London hosted a reception for the Indian Cricket Team yesterday #ChampionsTrophy2017 pic.twitter.com/syQU3v2fol — ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017 Virat Kohli leads Indian Team India skipper Virat Kohli led his team to the reception hosted by the Indian High Commission in London in their honour. UK: Indian High Commission in London hosted a reception for the Indian Cricket Team yesterday #ChampionsTrophy2017 pic.twitter.com/1DnLv104zl — ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017 MS Dhoni was also centre of attraction Former India skipper MS Dhoni was also the centre of attraction at the gala reception. Kohli, Dhoni, Pandya in one frame Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami posed with the members of the Indian High Commission for the photograph. #TeamIndia members at @HomeOfCricket's Long Room #CT17 pic.twitter.com/mYemsSNQ4Q — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2017 India visits Lord's Cricket Ground Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya taking a look at the stuffs present at the Long Room at Lord's Cricket Ground. We clean up nice 👊👔 pic.twitter.com/8boiOq5IKG — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 12, 2017 Rohit Sharma takes a selfie with boys Rohit Sharma took a selfie with his team mates Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja and shared on Twitter. #lords 😊😊 A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT Jasprit Bumrah shares another image India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was named the man of the match against South Africa, shared his image with team mates and support staff at the Lord's.

OneIndia News