Champions Trophy 2017: Team India arrive in England to defend title

New Delhi, May 25: Defending Champions India under the leadership of Virat Kohli arrived in England on Thursday (May 25) to begin their campaign in the Champions Trophy 2017.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted an image on it's Twitter handle to update the fans about Team India's arrival in England.

The image was taken when Indian cricketers boarded the team bus.

India skipper Virat Kohli could be seen in the picture along with team mates Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane. All three cricketers could be seen showing thumbs-up.

However, cricketers Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav were not a part of the team when they boarded the flight to London late on Wednesday (May 24) night.

After the IPL success, Rohit had sought a few days leave from the BCCI to attend the wedding of his cousin.

While Jadhav's visa did not arrive on time which prevented the Pune batsman from travelling with the team.

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the tournament on June 4 at Edgbaston.

Team India will play two warm-up games to get match ready and understand the conditions in the English summer.

Before leaving for England, Indian cricketers got an opportunity to watch the biopic on cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar -- Sachin: A Billion Dreams -- in Mumbai.

Kohli's men will face Sri Lanka and South Africa in the remaining two league games in the tournment. 4-4 teams are placed in the two groups A and B in the ICC tournament.

OneIndia News