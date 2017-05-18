Champions Trophy 2017: 'Sabse Bada Moh' ad on India-Pakistan clash is a must watch

New Delhi, May 18: After the highly popular 'Mauka-Mauka' advertisements during T20I and ODI World Cups, broadcasters have now released another ad campaign on India-Pakistan rivalry ahead of Champions Trophy 2017.

Defending champions India will begin their campaign in the ICC global event by locking horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in Edgbaston on June 4.(CT 17: Full Schedule)

The two teams will face each other after a gap of more than a year in a much anticipated group match. The tickets of the most sought after game of the tournament have already been sold out.

Like always, this upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match will turn out be the most popular and most watched game of the tournament.

The latest advertisement titled "#SabseBadaMoh" has once again highlighted the intensity between India and Pakistan matches during ICC events.

It builds on the successful - 'World Cup wali feeling', 'Har Koi Dekhega' and 'Matrabhasha' and is part of the #ChampionsKaWorldCup - ad campaign launched by Star Sports for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

A Star India spokesperson was quoted by The Indian Express report as saying, "ICC Champions Trophy is the biggest cricket tournament of the year and, with an India-Pakistan match, every cricket fan will tune-in no matter which side they cheer for. The passion, pride and enthusiasm that an India-Pakistan match draws from fans is unmatched around the world. '#SabseBadaMoh' underlines this sentiment and carries the #ChampionsKaWorldCup campaign forward."

Here's the video of the #SabseBadaMoh ad:

It must be noted that Champions Trophy is the only ICC event where Pakistan have defeated India. Men In Blue have been defeated by Men In Green, twice in this tournament so far.

Watch video here

OneIndia News