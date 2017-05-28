Champions Trophy 2017: Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh to miss warm-up game against New Zealand

London, May 28: India opener Rohit Sharma and middle-order batsman Yuvraj Singh will not be playing in the first warm-up game against New Zealand on Sunday (May 28).

Yuvraj is suffering from a viral fever, while Rohit will join the team in England today. Rohit was allowed by the BCCI to attend the wedding of his cousin.

However, there is 'no major health concerns' for the left-handed batsman Yuvraj. He is expected to play the second warm-up match against Bangladesh on Tuesday (May 30).

Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be in focus alongside speedster Mohammed Shami when defending champions India take on New Zealand.

Team India wants Rohit to get in his form as he is expected to bat at the top of the order after not opening the innings for Mumbai Indians during the entire IPL.

While it's a different format, Rohit will certainly need to make some mental adjustments of facing the new ball first- up and now he has just one game.

He had played a couple of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Mumbai after recuperating from a hamstring surgery but that was also more than two and half months back.

Shikhar Dhawan, has been lucky to get a look-in considering Lokesh Rahul had a shoulder surgery, will be opening the innings with Ajinkya Rahane.

Dhawan, who was adjudged the 'Best Batsman' during the 2013 edition, would like to once again cement his place at least in the limited overs squad.

OneIndia News