Champions Trophy 2017: Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav's departure delayed

Mumbai, May 25: Team India departed for the United Kingdom to participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017, sans Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav.

The two cricketers from Maharashtra didn't accompany Virat Kohli and company when the latter boarded the flight for London late on Wednesday (May 24) night.

As per reports, after the IPL success Rohit had sought a few days leave from the BCCI to attend the wedding of his cousin. While Jadhav's visa did not arrive on time which prevented the Pune batsman from travelling with the team. The BCCI has approached the British High Commission to grant Jadhav the required clearance.

The duo will now be leaving for England on Friday and join the team ahead of the first warm-up game against Bangladesh.

A board official was quoted by an Indian Express report as saying, "Rohit Sharma had made his request a long time back. So the BCCI agreed to the request," said .

"His (Jadhav) visa is cleared now and he is expected to leave on Friday. We waited for it earlier but nothing happened till late on Wednesday evening. Both players will be available for first warm up game on May 28," the official was further quoted as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday (May 24), Team India players attended the special screening of Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a biopic on India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

India cricketers-led by skipper Virat Kohli enjoyed watching the movie and took inspiration from the former India captain's life and work before leaving for England.

