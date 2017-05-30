Champions Trophy 2017: 'Rift' between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble leaves Twitterati shocked

New Delhi, May 30: The reports of India skipper Virat Kohli being unhappy with the head coach Anil Kumble as taken the cricket lovers in the country by storm.

India players 'complain' against coach Kumble

According to an India Today report, players have complained against Kumble to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (COA).

"Team India cricketers are apparently not very happy with Anil Kumble and they have complained to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) about the coach's overbearing attitude," the report said.

Quoting sources, the channel reported, "the players are unhappy with the fact that there was no freedom in the dressing room."

Meanwhile, reports in the media also claimed that Kohli too isn't happy with Kumble's decision.

A Times of India report quoted sources as saying that Kohli had a word with Sourav Ganguly, who is a part of the advisory panel entrusted the job of appointing India's new coach, after the practice game against New Zealand on Sunday and may have discussed the issue at length.

Kumble was appointed India's head coach for a period of one year by the board and his tenure will end after Champions Trophy.

It was being felt that the former India captain might just get an extension looking at his successful stint as the coach. But eyebrows were raised after BCCI invited application for the new head coach.

The reports which came just a few days ahead of Champions Trophy 2017 shocked fans and cricket experts equally.

Here is how people reacted on Twitter:

Whoa! If true, appointment of coach is becoming a mighty rigmarole! https://t.co/AmrHgXvHq1 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 30, 2017 Ayaz Memon This is how cricket commentator Ayaz Memon reacted to the reports. Players vs Kumble under belly smacks o vicious tattle tracking by 'acting' actors o bcci!Fr some odd reason COA is found dumb on this count! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) May 29, 2017 Bishan Singh Bedi This is how former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi reacted to such reports. The funniest part of Kumble - Kohli masala stuff there isn't denial from them or handshake photo They may be enjoying the fun — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) May 30, 2017 Makarand Waingankar Makarand Waingankar, a former cricket administrator mocked such reports. This is sad. Ravi Shastri over taskmaster Anil Kumble: Is this why Kohli and Co want head coach out? https://t.co/6zL4OxmyG4 via @scroll_in — Darshan (@nemanjastuff) May 30, 2017 Fan expresses shock This is how a fan expressed his shock on Twitter. Kumble has had a very successful one-year tenure as the coach of the Indian team, so what problem now @imVkohli ????🙁🙁🙁😐😐😑😑😕😕😕😳😒 — Ravi Chiku (@chiku_ravi) May 30, 2017 What is the problem asks a fan This is what a fan asked about the problem between the two.

Earlier reports emerged that the board isn't happy with Kumble's demands.

OneIndia News