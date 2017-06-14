Champions Trophy 2017: R Ashwin to play against Bangladesh, confirms Virat Kohli

Birmingham, June 14: India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday (June 14) almost put a confirmed about what is going to be the team's playing XI against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final on Thursday (June 15).

Clearing the air about whether Ravichandran Ashwin will get a chance in the playing XI against Bangladesh or not, the Indian skipper said he doesn't find any reason to rest the off-spinner.

"R Ashwin was brilliant in the last game, I don't see any good reason to change that. Team played really well," Kohli told media persons in Birmingham on the eve of the match.

This means Umesh Yadav may not be able to regain his spot in the team and India will play with two spinners i.e. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

The skipper also praised the contributions being made by Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya in the lower order. This substantiates the fact that these two will once again be making it to the team during crucial match against Bangladesh.

Talking about how dangerous opponents Bangladesh could be in the 50-over game Kohli said, "Bangladesh has cricketers who are skilled, and keen to win a lot of games at this level. They are a competitive side."

On question of any injury to Rohit Sharma, the 28-year-old also told media persons that their opening batsman is fully fit and fine to play .

"Rohit Sharma is fit, fine to play," he added further.

India, after a clinical performance against South Africa, would like to maintain the same intensity against an unpredictable Bangladesh.

OneIndia News